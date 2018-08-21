She’s loving it! Cardi B ended her night at the VMAs with some McDonald’s, proving she’s the most relatable celeb ever. See the hilarious pic of her eating a burger in her gown!

Sometimes you just have to give into your cravings! Cardi B had an amazing night at the MTV Video Music Awards, taking home not one, but three Moon Men! So what better way to celebrate than with a greasy, late night meal? That’s exactly what Cardi did, immediately bolting to McDonalds after leaving Radio City Music Hall — and she didn’t even bother to take off her designer gown! Hey, when you look that good, you might as well wear the dress for as long as you can. Plus — there’s no need to diet anymore to fit into it!

So it’s official: Cardi’s the most relatable celebrity (sorry, Jennifer Lawrence). That voluminous black dress was just one of three looks Cardi rocked at the VMAs. On the red carpet, she wore a cleavage-baring, curve-hugging gown made from purple velvet. You know purple is the color of royalty, right? With her hair styled short and with a dramatic cat-eye, she looked absolutely stunning!

For the show opener, she changed into a huge, red gown with a high-low cut, again strapless and super cleavage-y. While she looked bomb, that wasn’t what people were focusing on. Fans were convinced that she shaded rival Nicki Minaj by referring to herself as the “empress” — Nicki’s new album is called Queen. Read into that what you will, but it sounds kinda shady to us! Whatever was up with that, Cardi had an impressive night. She took home the VMAs for Best New Artist, Best Collaboration (for “Dinero” with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled), and Song of the Summer for “I Like It”. She nominated for a whopping NINE more awards, including Video of the Year (for “Finesse” with Bruno Mars), and Hip-Hop Video (“Bartier Cardi”).