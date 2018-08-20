Shauna Sexton: 5 Things To Know About Playboy Model, 22, Who’s Been Spending Time With Ben Affleck

Shauna Sexton has been spotted out with Ben Affleck on some dinner dates the last few days, leaving many wondering what happened to his GF Lindsay Shookus! Here’s everything you need to know about Ben’s new 22-year-old friend!

Shauna Sexton, 22, is an absolutely stunning Playboy model who seems to have caught Ben Affleck‘s eye! The 22-year-old was seen with the 46-year-old actor grabbing a bite at Nobu Malibu, and then again going to Jack In The Box in Santa Monica. While things seem a little suspect, as Ben was known to be dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, Ben and Shauna appear to be enjoying each other’s time! Lindsay and Ben actually haven’t been seen together since July when they were in Puerto Rico for one of Ben’s films, and Shauna and Ben were spotted out just hours after Lindsay dropped off the actor’s Bentley in a garage. Hmmm… while we figure this out, here’s some fast facts about Shauna!

1. Shauna was Playboy’s cover model for May 2018!

Shauna earned the highly-coveted title of Miss May 2018 for Playboy, and has since returned to do several shoots and spreads for the magazine.

2. In addition to her modeling career, Shauna works as a veterinary technician.

The model told Playboy, “I started in this field when I was about 16. After my first experience in surgery, I realized working fast-paced and under pressure is for me. Whatever requires me to move quickly and freely is intriguing. I love surgery more than anything.”

3. Shauna revealed to Playboy that she wasn’t dating anybody and her Facebook also lists her as ‘single.’

“I want someone who’s able to compromise but doesn’t sell himself short,” Shauna admitted to Playboy. “I appreciate people who are the truest forms of themselves and brutally honest about who they are.” She added, back in May, that she was “very much single.” She added that “humor” is important to her in a man.

4. Shauna is originally from Virginia Beach.

Raised as a Navy kid, Shauna grew up in Virginia Beach, VA. ow, the model lives in Los Angeles.

5. Shauna is a dog-lover and dog owner!

The 22-year-old model is the proud owner of a Lab-Bloodhound mix named Otis! She posted a picture of him sitting on the beach in Malibu watching the sunset just two weeks ago, with the caption “My best friend.” So cute!