Nicki Minaj Ditches Pink Dress & Shows Skin In Gold Armor Corset During VMAs Performance

In case her album didn’t have you convinced already, Nicki proved she was a total queen during her VMAs performance tonight. Check out her to-die-for ‘fit here!

Nicki Minaj, 35, may have performed from a surprise remote location for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, but we were more concerned with what she’d be wearing than where she’d be wearing it, if you know what we mean! Nicki always goes all out with her outfits when she performs, and tonight was no different. The “Chun-Li” singer performed “Majesty,” “Playtime Is Over” and “Fefe,” songs off of her new album Queen and wore a gold armor corset underneath a pink dress with massive sleeves. She looked amazing with her gold headress and blond bob — but doesn’t she always?

Back in June when she performed a mix of "Chun-Li" and "Rich Sex" at the BET Awards, Nicki was sporting all red leather, matching her thigh-high boots to her cleavage-baring dress and adding a statement necklace to complete the look. We should have known, though. She did show up to the show in a leotard with a sheer skirt laid over it, after all, sporting two endless ponytails.

While her performance (and her outfit) were both obvious winners, Nicki is also going to be taking home an award tonight. She was nominated for Best Hip-Hop Video this year for “Chun-Li,” alongside artists like Drake and Migos, and won. Queen!

She wasn’t the only female artist to kill it tonight. Ariana Grande also blew the audience away with her “God is a Woman” performance, and even Jennifer Lopez performed in honor of winning the Vanguard Award. Nicki was in great company tonight!