Nicki Minaj Shows Off Curves In Super Sexy Sheer Outfit & Thong Bodysuit At The VMAs

You can always count on Nicki Minaj to bring major drama to her look, and that’s exactly what she did at the 2018 MTV VMAs! See her sheer look below.

The MTV Video Music Awards is always a sight for sore eyes and one of the best red carpets of the year — from the best dressed to the wackiest fashion — it always delivers. And Nicki Minaj, 35, delivered as well, on August 20, as she hit the carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. She wore a nude bodysuit by Off-White, with a sheer petticoat on top. A belt cinched her waist and a thong barely covered her voluminous booty. See Nicki’s outfit and more best dressed stars at the VMAs in the gallery attached above.

She wore her hair in a center part, in pigtails, and rocked purple eye makeup. Nicki was nominated for Best Hip Hop video for her song “Chun-Li” and won in the beginning of the show! She thanked her fans and everyone who is featured on her album, including Ariana Grande. Nicki also performed during the show, in the Oculus at the World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan. She completely slayed the stage in a gold bodysuit and short blonde bob wig. She took a helicopter to get there from Radio City!

Nicki just released her fourth studio album, called Queen. It rose to #2 on the charts, behind Travis Scott. Nicki blamed Kylie Jenner, saying Travis only got the top spot because of her. YIKES! They were supposed to sit close to each other at the VMAs, but reportedly, Kylie and Travis got moved away from her. Drama!