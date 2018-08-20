Was Ireland Baldwin Offended By Father Alec’s Shady Instagram Post On Her Bikini Pic? The Truth

Ireland Baldwin’s dad Alec was NOT at all down with a sexy photo of his little girl nearly naked straddling a motorcycle. We’ve got details on if she was hurt by his comment dissing her pic.

Model Ireland Baldwin, 22, was looking for attention when she posted a photo of herself in a barely-there black bikini, straddling a motorcycle in a super sexy Instagram pic. Her post caught the eye of her 60-year-old dad Alec, and the actor was not impressed. He wrote “No…just no” in her comments and his shade made worldwide headlines. So is his daughter hurt and embarrassed? “Ireland thinks her dad’s comment was hilarious. It was typical dad really, and it totally made her laugh when she saw it,” a source close to the beautiful blonde tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s said to him before that if he doesn’t like her posting photos that he thinks are too ‘adult’ or sexy then he shouldn’t follow her, it’s pretty simple really! She knows he’s just being a dad, and she loves him for it. But as she keeps reminding him she’s a grown woman now, although he keeps telling her she’ll always be a little girl in his eyes. She’s 22 now, for heaven’s sake!” the insider continues.

“It’s all good though, it’s just gentle ribbing and fun. Ireland and Alec’s relationship is amazing, it really is, they have so much love and respect for each other and they’re incredibly close. Ireland may have inherited her mom’s model looks, but she’s just like her dad when it comes to her personality and sense of humor, they’re like two peas in a pod,” the source adds. Ireland’s mom is Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger, 64.

The racy pic showed off Ireland’s nearly bare butt and long legs when she shared it on Aug. 18. After her famous father chimed in, fans couldn’t get enough. “Dad will get over it. He just loves his little girl,” one person wrote in the comments while another added, “@alecbaldwininsta the gossip mags are all saying you shaded your daughter. I disagree with you on so many things but this one I’m with you. It’s not shade when you ask your daughter to have a little more modesty.” Another person commented “Agree with Dad. But what can he do? She’s gonna do whatever she wants. Dad suck it up.”