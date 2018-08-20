Backstreet Boys Party On The Roof Of Radio City For Epic Pre-VMAs Performance

Backstreet’s back! Twenty years after their first VMAs appearance, the Backstreet Boys rocked the Video Music Awards’ pre-show with an epic performance of ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’. Watch here!

Can you believe it has been 20 years since the Backstreet Boys burst onto the scene? The guys’ first MTV Video Music Awards may have been two decades ago, but they’re slaying just as hard today. BSB rocked the 2018 VMAs pre-show on August 20 with their song “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”, joining VMAs newcomers, “Mine” singer Bazzi and “Drew Barrymore” singer/songwriter Bryce Vine. What a raucous start to an already wild night in New York City!

Just before the VMAs began, fans were treated to one last spectacular sight on the red carpet. The Backstreet Boys hopped onto the roof of Radio City Music Hall to dance and sing! The crowd could not contain themselves when they launched into their hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”. Girls were singing along and making heart hands! So cute! The guys are older, but when they’re on stage it might as well be 1998 again. Their dance moves and vocals are as good as always.

One day before their VMAs performance, the Backstreet Boys experienced something horrifying. At their concert at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma, severe weather conditions damaged a structure, causing a tent to fall on the audience. Fourteen audience members were injured, treated at the scene and taken to local hospitals. BSB sent their love to the injured fans on social media, tweeting, “We never want to put our fans in harm’s way and with tonight’s weather and the injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule. The most important thing is for everyone to get home safely and we will see you all very soon!”