Selena Gomez Thinks Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are ‘Couple Goals’: Does She Want The Same Thing?

Selena Gomez is a big fan of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s relationship! A source close to Selena told HL EXCLUSIVELY why she thinks they’re sweet together!

Selena Gomez may look up to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s relationship — but is she looking to starting dating anyone seriously again? A source close to Selena told us EXCLUSIVELY how she’s not too concerned about finding love again, but how it’s not out of the cards completely. “Selena’s not obsessing over finding a relationship, not at all,” our source told us. “But she can’t help but see other couples that are happy and in love and wish she had the same thing. She’s a romantic.”

When it comes down to it, the one couple that she admires more than most is definitely Kylie and Travis. “She’s been playing Travis Scott’s album almost non-stop, and one of her favorite things about the whole album is how much love he shows Kylie on it,” our source went on to say. “Selena thinks Kylie and Travis are so sweet together.” The bottom line? Kylie and Travis are basically the perfect match. “They’re totally couple goals for Selena and her friends,” our source added.

However, if you’re secretly hoping that Selena Gomez will make an appearance at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 20 at Radio City Music Hall, we have some bad news for you. Selena isn’t the biggest fan of awards shows unless she is performing or winning certain awards on the night and both of those things aren’t really happening for her at the VMAs,” a source close to Selena told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She isn’t really selling anything right now either so she is going to pass… She’s not trying to avoid anyone. She just doesn’t want to put in the effort for minimal reward.”