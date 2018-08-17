Nicki Minaj Addresses Lil’ Kim Feud: New Female Rappers Like Cardi B Are Being Trained To ‘Disrespect’ Me

Nicki Minaj is convinced new female rappers are being trained to disrespect her when she says she’s given nothing but love for others who came before her.

Nicki Minaj. is opening up about the start of her feud with Lil Kim yet at the same time is also praising her and other female rap legends who came before the 35-year-old’s rise to superstardom. Not only that, she’s convinced that new artists like Cardi B are being conditioned to disrespect her. She recently told Genius about Kim, 43, that, “They don’t tell you that story about me! They only have one narrative! Someone got at me! A veteran got at me, and I hit them with (her 2010 song) ‘Roman’s Revenge’ and kept on going! What was I supposed to do? Not feed my fucking family? You never gonna make me not feed my fucking family. So, I did what I had to f**ing do!” about her take down track from eight years ago when she was still up and coming.

She says that at the same time she was singing Kim’s praises, along with those of Foxy Brown and Remy Ma. “I was bigging them up over and over and over. Do I have to pull out the f**king interviews? Do I have to pull up the allhiphop.com questionaire when they asked me to name my top five? And four women were listed on my top five? There was one line that said ‘Kim, Foxy and Remy.’ No one remembers that. Go on YouTube and see how many times I’ve said bitches names.”

The Shade Room actually did just that, pulling up old interviews with Nicki where she proclaimed “I love Lil Kim. I think I have what it takes to fill her shoes.” In another interview she said, “I look up to the top girls who was able to make a name for themselves. Kim, Foxy, Remy, Missy (Elliiot), Lauryn Hill of course.”

In her discussion with Genius, Nicki added “But Y’all training new bitches to come in and disrespect me.” There’s been a perceived feud between Nicki and newcomer Cardi B, 25, who as taken the rap world by storm with number one hits and a bestselling album. But Nicki claims the beef is non-existent.

Nicki told Ebro Darden on Beats 1 on Aug. 16, “I didn’t know Cardi and I had an issue, but I guess we do, since you and other people are saying it. To me, she may have taken an issue to things that I’ve said but I’m not going to bite my tongue. You’ve got to have thick skin. People talk sh*t about me all the time. You can’t expect to be liked and loved all the time. Give me a break.” Well, the two are sitting in very close proximity at the upcoming VMAs so maybe they can work things out in person.