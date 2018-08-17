Brad Pitt Could ‘Use Supervised Visitation To Prove Abuse’ By Angelina Jolie — Attorney Speaks

Brad Pitt has had all of his visits with his six kids supervised by a court-ordered monitor since his split with Angelina Jolie. We’ve got details on how he can use this to find out if she’s turning the kids against him.

Ever since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in Sept. of 2016, she’s had primary custody of their six children and all of his visits with them have been limited with a court-ordered monitor present at all times. He’s finally had longer visits with his kids this summer and the former couple have an upcoming Aug. 21 hearing before a judge where he quite possibly could be awarded joint custody of his brood. A family lawyer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he could actually use the supervised monitors in his favor to help determine if Angie has been trying to poison the kids against their daddy.

“The use of supervised visitation can be useful for Brad to prove abuse by Angelina because an independent third-party can observe what is going on between Brad and his kids. This third party can report if Brad is demonstrating appropriate parenting, and the children are having outsized reactions. Brad would be well-served to have supervised visitation for this reason,” David T. Pisarra, California Family Law Attorney explains

“Brad could also ask for a minor’s counsel, which is a lawyer whose job it is to interview the children and represent the children’s best interest. If the kids are saying one thing to their parents, but having a completely different reaction to the minor’s counsel, this could be an indicator they are being coached by one parent. The minor’s counsel could then bring this awareness to the court,” he adds.

TMZ reported on Aug. 16 that Angelina has allegedly swayed some of their kids against Brad to the degree that half of his brood doesn’t want to be with their dad. The site claims that their three sons Maddox, 17, Pax, 14 and Knox, 10 have “been influenced the most” while daughters Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and Vivienne, 10 are “more open toward Brad.” A judge on June 13 ruled that the kids needed more precious time with their father, saying that it was damaging their well-being by not having a regular connection with them. He ruled that “not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them.” In addition, the judge determined that it is “critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship” with their dad.