Wearing a daring outfit, Kailyn Lowry suffered a nip slip wardrobe malfunction on her YouTube series! Thankfully, she was able to quickly fix the wardrobe malfunction!

Kailyn Lowry inadvertently showed off more than she wanted to on a recent episode of the YouTube series Kail & The Chaos. Wearing a very revealing, colorful romper, the Teen Mom 2 star suffered a nip slip as her assets spilled out of her dress as she was entering an elevator. Before the wardrobe malfunction went down, Kailyn said, “My boobs are sag.” And later in the episode, Kailyn’s boob made another unexpected appearance. After a friend of Kailyn’s told her about the nip slip, Lowry replied, “Free the nip.” Check out the uncensored pic below!

Kailyn recently got into a very ugly Twitter feud with her ex Javi Marroquin. “When I met Javi he lied to me and told me he didn’t know who i was,” Kailyn tweeted. “Creeped his twitter and sure as sh*t he had tweeted me a week prior. That was after he got picked to do True Life and the girl refused.” After a fan asked Kailyn why she married him, she responded, “I was young and ignored red flags apparently. What most would call desperate.” Javi then responded, “Stop tweeting about me. Move on, please. Like, we’re grown now … That’s for the birds.” After deleting this comment, he wrote, “I’m enjoying my life as privately as I can. I don’t need to be looking for validation from social media.”

When it comes down to it, Javi doesn’t want to be involved in Kailyn’s drama anymore. “Javi is super happy with Lauren [Comeau], their relationship is really happy and stable, and they’re building a great future together,” a source close to Javi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Javi just wants Kailyn to stop dragging him into her drama, he’s moved on, and he wishes Kailyn would do the same. Javi doesn’t wish any ill will towards Kailyn, she’s the mother of his son, but he really wants as little to do with her as possible.”

We’ll keep you posted on all the latest Teen Mom 2 news. In the meantime, check out all of Kailyn’s sexiest pics with our gallery above!