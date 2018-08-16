Jeremy Meeks: Has He Abandoned Stepson Robert, 12, For His New Baby & Life With Chloe Green?

While Jeremy Meeks is a new dad, welcoming a son with fiancée Chloe Green, he still has kids in California, including a loving stepson. We’ve got details on if he’s still a part of 12-year-old Robert’s life.



Before “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks hooked up with heiress fiancée Chloe Green, 27, he was a married family man with his own lookalike son Jeremy Jr., 9, and was a loving stepdad to then-wife Melissa’s son Robert, 12. Now that he’s with the TopShop heiress and their new infant son Jayden, the couple spends nearly all of their time in Europe and the 34-year-old just doesn’t have the time to come back to California to see his other sons. Since Jeremy Jr. is his biological child, Melissa has allowed him to travel overseas to be with his dad but that sadly hasn’t been the case with Robert. But it’s not for lack of the model wanting to see the pre-teen.

“Jeremy loves his stepson Robert dearly and is very committed to staying in his life. If it were up to Jeremy he would love to have Robert move to Europe with him, the way Jeremy Jr. has. But that’s not something Melissa would ever agree to and unfortunately as a step parent Jeremy doesn’t have a lot of rights,” a friend of Jeremy’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“But he’s doing his best to stay connected to his Robert, he calls him, texts with him all the time, sends him gifts, and is making an effort to see him. Jeremy is determined not to abandon him, but it’s complicated which is heartbreaking to both Jeremy and Robert. Jeremy’s new life with Chloe in Europe is Jeremy’s priority now and unfortunately everything else takes a backseat to that — even family,” our insider continues.

Chloe is British and the couple has been spending the summer cruising around the Mediterranean on her dad’s $150 million superyacht Lionheart. Lucky Jeremy Jr. has gone along for the ride, with luxurious stops in Capri, Italy and other hotspots of the rich and famous. While Melissa has primary custody of their kids, Jeremy Jr. has been allowed to head across the pond to see his dad, but stepson Robert has stayed at home with his mom outside of Stockton, CA. They do still keep in contact though. “Things with Jeremy and Melissa are still tense but she’s a great mom and has not tried to interfere with his relationship with Robert,” our insider adds.