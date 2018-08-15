Selena Gomez Flaunts Major Cleavage & Plump Lips In Bikini Pic — Showing Justin What He’s Missing?

Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Aug. 15 to post a series of fun-loving pics, including a sexy close-up of herself that reflected her confidence by showing off her cleavage in a tiny bikini top.



Selena Gomez, 25, looked absolutely gorgeous in a bikini pic that gave her fans an eyeful of cleavage on Instagram. The pic, which was posted on Aug. 15, shows Selena from the chest up wearing a bright blue, green and purple patterned swimsuit top while holding one arm up and resting her head on her hand. The pic was one of many in the post that showed her having a blast with some friends on a boat and it definitely proves she’s feeling great about herself and reminding ex Justin Bieber what he’s missing!

Selena’s been posting a lot of pics with friends lately and it seems like she’s been enjoying her summer with those she loves the most. The brunette beauty has reportedly been having a tough time with dating ever since she split with Justin back in Mar. but from the looks of her outings, she’s not letting it get her down! Spending time with friends is always a great way to have fun and that’s what Selena seems to be making a priority in the past few weeks.

When she’s not hanging out with friends, Selena’s been making music. She revealed that she’s done with her highly anticipated new album in a recent Instagram live stream and it has her fans thrilled. Although no release date has been given yet, Selena previously confirmed that the tracks are about personal things so we’re definitely hoping there’s at least one about Justin! There could also be songs about Selena’s relationship with The Weeknd, 28, considering she hasn’t released an album since before their relationship started. Selena’s last album was Revival which she released in 2015.

We look forward to seeing more amazing pics of Selena as she gets ready to release her new album in the near future. It’s great to see her having the time of her life after the tough year she’s been through. We continue to wish her a lot of health and happiness with whatever she does!