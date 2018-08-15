Paris Jackson Sends Love To Rumored Ex Cara Delevingne After Ashley Benson Kissing Pics Go Public

After pictures of Cara Delevingne kissing Ashley Benson surfaced on Aug. 14, Paris Jackson posted sweet throwbacks with her rumored ex!

It looks like Paris Jackson, 20, has cooled off enough to give Cara Delevingne, 26, a birthday shoutout on Instagram. Cara’s birthday was on Aug. 12, but her rumored ex-girlfriend finally got around to posting a series of intimate photos on Aug. 15! “Happy belated birthday i love you,” Paris wrote in the first photo on her Instagram Story, tagging Cara. After a succession of cozy pictures together, the Gringo actress wrote, “i’m so proud of you and all you do. here’s to another year of life, so lucky to have you in mine!”

But Paris’ birthday message could have suspiciously been too sweet. They appeared to be inches apart from a kiss in the first picture! These posts come after paparazzi shots surfaced on Aug. 14 of Cara kissing Ashley Benson, 28. That same day, Paris tweeted out, “girls smh.” She then wrote in another tweet, “welp. she makes you happy so.. whatever makes you happy..” Was she not entirely thrilled that Ashley was making Cara happy now? Well, a source close to Cara shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that Paris has no hard feelings about the reported new romance. “Their friends all know they’re dating and everyone has been very supportive — even Cara’s ex Paris Jackson has given them her stamp of approval,” our source spilled. “They’ve all hung out and everything is cool.”

But Paris could still be jealous. Girlfriends or not, her and the former super model were inseparable. They were even pictured passionately kissing on March 22 during a double date with Paris’ godfather Macaulay Culkin, 37, and Brenda Song, 30. Paris could’ve been giving the former Pretty Little Liars actress a reminder of what used to be! Just look at the way Cara is playfully tugging at the model’s hat…with her mouth!

Then again, this could just be Cara being Cara, known for her eccentricity and open affection. Still, watch out Ashley — a source told People on Aug. 15 that Paris and her bandmate Gabriel Glenn, whom were rumored to be dating, are “just friends now.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Paris Jackson’s rep for a comment.