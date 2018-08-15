KarJenners All Unfollow Tammy Hembrow After Her Collapse at Kylie’s B-Day Party – But Why?

In a savage move, the Karjenners have unfollowed Tammy Hebrew on Instagram after her scary collapse at Kylie’s birthday. Why are they turning their backs on the model?!

It wasn’t all fun and games at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party. For one attendee, Tammy Hembrow, 24, the night took a scary turn. The Instagram model ended up being whisked away on a stretcher and taken to the hospital, after passing out. While the social media maven is fine now, the incident may have left some bad blood between Tammy and the KarJenners. Nearly ALL of the family have unfollowed the star on social media. What is going on?!

Kim Kardashian, 37, Kris Jenner, 62, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, all took the time to hit the unfollow button on Tammy’s profile. It’s a savage move after seeing the heartbreaking photos of the model lying face-down on a stretcher outside of the trendy Hollywood hotspot Delilah. Why is the famous family shutting out the social media star? Your guess is as good as ours, but it’s possible the KarJenners turned their backs on the model simply because they didn’t want drama on Kylie’s big day. The model’s trip to the hospital totally took over headlines, and Kylie’s shindig has been slightly overshadowed by the incident.

Only two members of the family still follow the model: Kylie herself, and Khloe Kardashian, 34. It’s shocking, especially considering the fact that Tammy goes way back with the KarJenner family. She has even modeled for Khloe Kardashian’s Good American denim line! While the model was close enough to the famous fam to land an invite to Kylie’s SUPER exclusive B-Day party, something tells us next time, she might get left off the list.

Tammy spoke out about the incident via a YouTube video on August 12, several days after Kylie’s bash. “I’ve had a lot of concerned followers messaging me and asking if I’m alright so I just want to clear that up and say yes, I’m OK,” she started out. “Basically what happened is I was in LA, I was running on pretty much 30 hours, no sleep. I was struggling to stay awake even when I was getting my hair and makeup done. I could barely keep my eyes open,” she explained. “I probably definitely shouldn’t have been drinking because of how jet-lagged I was, how exhausted I was. I already wasn’t feeling well. But I was honestly fine at that point, and I was talking to a bunch of my friends, I was catching up with some people,” she shared with fans. We’re glad to see that Tammy is feeling better!