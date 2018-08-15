Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenneger Reportedly Vow Not To Have Sex Before Marriage

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are falling in love fast, but taking it slow. The couple’s waiting for marriage before getting physical, according to a new report. Find out why!

Their relationship is so new, but Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly already thinking about a future together. Don’t get it wrong; they’re not going warp speed and getting engaged already a la Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. Or Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Or Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Omg what is going on this summer?? Anyway, we digress. Chris, 39, and Katherine, 28, are contemplating what could happen down the road, and it’s affecting their relationship now — in a good way. Both Chris and Katherine have allegedly decided they shouldn’t have sex until they get married, according to a source who spoke to OK! Magazine.

Chris and Katherine “are both deeply religious and believe sex should be saved for marriage but they have nothing against showing affection,” the source told the magazine. Yes, Chris has obviously had sex before — he was married to Anna Faris and has a 5-year-old son, Jack. We can’t comment on Katherine. But as devout Christians, they’re not interested in having sex casually. They want commitment! Chris and Katherine have gone to church together in Los Angeles several time, so it’s clear that their faith is important to them.

“Katherine wants something sincere with a man who’s in this for the long-term, and Chris checks all of her boxes,” the source said. “If things work out, they both think that sex will be all the more special and worth waiting for. Chris is sticking to his rule book. He cares a lot for Katherine and doesn’t want to mess things up.” That’s sweet! And it’s great that they’re sticking to their convictions. It may seem antiquated, but more power to ’em. And hey — it worked out wonderfully for Ciara and now-husband Russell Wilson!

They may not have to wait that much longer, actually. Their friends reportedly think that they’re going to get engaged sooner, rather than later! Chris’ son loves Katherine, according to a source who spoke to Life & Style, which is extremely important to Chris. And, the most important dude in Katherine’s life, father Arnold Schwarzenegger, likes Chris! This is going to be one, big happy family some day.