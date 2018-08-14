Salma Hayek’s Hot New Bikini Pic: How She Keeps Her ‘Incredible Figure’ At 51

At 51, Salma Hayek has been working hard to look half her age by having an amazing body and her recent sexy bikini pics prove that it’s definitely paying off. Find out the secrets of how she keeps her trim figure here!

Salma Hayek looks hotter than ever at the age of 51 and it’s all because she makes it a priority to take care of her body in the best way possible. Through working out and eating healthy, Salma has been able to look absolutely incredible but it’s definitely been a challenge for the actress. “Dieting and exercise do not come easy to Salma, so she has to remain super focused and motivated to stick to a fitness regimen,” a source close to Salma EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She works out at least five days a week to keep her incredible figure and she loves everything from Pilates to strength training and kickboxing.”

Although sticking to a strict fitness regimen is not easy, Salma is sure to sometimes let herself relax and enjoy some yummy food. “Salma definitely loves indulging in her favorite foods, but also knows it’s important to stay healthy,” the source continued. “While she treats herself to a glass of wine or champagne here and there, she keeps it balanced by cutting back on meat and sticks to a vegetarian diet for several days at a time. She also really enjoys yoga because it strengthens both her mind and her body and she changes up her fitness routine depending if she’s at home, or on location while shooting a movie.”

Salma reminded us how gorgeous she is when she showed off that fit body in makeup-free bikini pics and videos on Instagram last week. The beautiful star was posing in water for one of the pics and looked to be on a moving boat as her hair blew in the wind in one of the videos. Her smile indicated that in addition to looking good, she was feeling good too. We hope to see more fun pics of a stunning Salma soon!