Perrie Edwards Reveals That Her Face Is Covered In Freckles In Wild Selfie — Who Knew?

Perrie Edwards just revealed a secret. Her face and body are covered in gorgeous freckles! See an astonishing look at Perrie with and without makeup, flaunting her freckles, here.

Perrie Edwards, is that you? The 25-year-old Little Mix singer got candid with her followers on Instagram, showing them a picture of what she looks like without her face fully done with makeup. She’s covered in freckles! They cover almost every inch of her face, and they’re adorable! Her shoulders, chest, and the tops of her arm are dotted with freckles, too. It’s possible that more of her body is spotted, but she doesn’t show it in her new selfie. Scroll down to see the remarkable side-by-side of Perrie with an without her freckles unleashed!

She explained in the caption on her Instagram that she always covers them because she was self-conscious. She’s comfortable with showing them now, though! “Growing up I was always insecure about the freckles on my face,” Perrie wrote on Instagram. “Over the last couple of years I’ve started to embrace them and don’t feel I need to hide them anymore. ‘Embrace your individuality. Love what you love without worrying about judgement'”

That’s awesome that she’s finally confident letting people see her freckles. We think she looks absolutely stunning. She looks amazing with and without the coverup! Her fans think so, too. They flooded her comments section with adoring messages, praising her for flaunting her freckles. “HOW COULD YOU BE INSECURE ABOUT SOMETHING SO BEAUTIFUL,” one fan commented. “You are perfection pez🌼💛”, wrote another. “Your so beautiful with freckles I’ve had the same struggles with my freckles but I’ve helped me to embrace them so thank u x,” said an inspired fan. Ugh, we love that so much!

Will Perrie frequently flaunt her freckles now that she’s officially revealed them to her fans? We can’t wait to see more pics and find out!