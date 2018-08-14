Nicki Minaj Accidentally Exposes Tyga’s Hairline Transplant Amidst Feud With Safaree

Nicki Minaj continued her shocking feud with ex Safaree Samuels on Twitter by claiming he had a hair transplant that fell out and she also totally put Tyga on blast by claiming he too had one by the same doctor.

Nicki Minaj, 35, and ex Safaree Samuels‘ online feud just seems to be getting worse and now Tyga is being dragged into it by association! Nicki continued her ranting tweets about Safaree by claiming he had a hair transplant that she paid for and even accidentally put Tyga’s own alleged hair transplant on blast by tweeting they had the same doctor. “I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!!,” one of Nicki’s tweets read. After replying “10 racks” to a tweet by Charlamagne Tha God that asked how much the hair transplant was, Nicki tweeted, ” Tyga sh*t ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DONT LIKE UGLY!!!!!!.”

Luckily, Tyga took the tweet in stride and even posted his own amusing tweet that gave a plug to the doctor who worked on him. “The [plug emoji]. Tellem Tyga sent u,” the rapper tweeted along with a screenshot of the website for Ziering Medical. Safaree also responded to Nicki’s tweet about him and Tyga by setting the record straight about the claim that they had the same hair transplant doctor. “1st off Me and tyga didn’t go to the same dr. We did it the same day. Diff doctors,” his tweet read.

Nicki and Safaree’s feud has been capturing major attention with a lot of fans chiming in and taking sides. Nicki’s always been open about her opinions on social media even when they cause intense responses like the ones her tweets are currently getting. It will be interesting to see how far things will go and although we hope things don’t get too out of hand, Nicki’s definitely getting a lot of publicity for her new album, Queen, so that’s an upside to the whole brawl!

Tyga shit ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DONT LIKE UGLY!!!!!! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

Nicki and Safaree dated for 12 years before calling it quits in 2014. They have both opened up about the split to the media and Safaree even previously claimed he felt disrespected in the relationship. The former couple was also rumored to be engaged before their breakup.