Happy Birthday, Mila Kunis: 11 Of Her Most Drop Dead Gorgeous Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Happy birthday, Mila Kunis! What better way to celebrate the actress’ 35th birthday than by fawning over how amazing she always looks? Check out our gallery of her best red carpet outfits!

Mila Kunis turns 35 years old today! Can you believe it? It seemed like it was just yesterday that Mila was (secretly) 14-years-old and playing Jackie on That ’70s Show! Turns out, it’s been about 20 years since it premiered. Ugh, we feel old. In the years since, she’s established herself as one of the most in demand actresses in Hollywood, a wife to former co-star Ashton Kutcher, and the mother of two beautiful children. She’s got it all! With all of those excellent movies come premieres, and premieres come with red carpets. Did we mention she’s also a style star? If you scroll through our gallery above, you can see some of her best red carpet looks of all time!

She’s really turned it out for the press tour for her new comedy with Kate McKinnon, The Spy Who Dumped Me. At the film’s Los Angeles premiere on July 25, Mila donned a striking red Valentino gown featuring a strapless, sweetheart neckline. It was actually a minidress with a flowing layer of red organza layered over it so you could see the short skirt and her enviable legs. She completed her look with vintage-inspired, side-swept hair and luxious lashes. She looked so beautiful!

Her outfit for the movie’s New York premiere was so different, but equally awesome. She wore a white linen jumpsuit with wide legs from Johanna Ortiz that was extremely low-cut. Seriously; it was this close to falling off, and by the grace of god it stayed up! For more pics of Mila Kunis looking like a total babe on the red carpet throughout the years, scroll through our gallery above. Oh, and happy birthday again, Mila!