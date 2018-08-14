‘Fast & Furious’ Beauty Michelle Rodriguez, 40, Stuns In White Hot Bikini In Italy Vacay — See Pics

White hot! Michelle Rodriguez looks gorgeous and ageless at 40 rocking a tiny white bikini while vacationing in Italy!

Michelle Rodriguez, 40, has a rocking bod and isn’t afraid to show it off during her Italian vacation. The Fast and Furious leading lady wore a tiny white, scalloped bikini while enjoying a vacation in Capri, Italy. She added an oversized pendant to the beachy look, and was photographed after taking a soak in the Mediterranean waters. While we were loving Michelle’s super cute Marysia like Michelle bikini, her taunt abs and chiseled arms and legs were also on display, and looking amazing! The actress was joined by the model Jordan Barrett and film producer Mohammed Al Turki for the relaxing vacay at Fontelina Beach Club.

More photos showed Michelle and Jordan floating together in the water, and the actress diving off the rocky ledge of the dock. The pap spotted Michelle, Mohammed and Jordan also grabbing a bite water side after enjoying their day by the sea! Just days ago, Michelle was spotted wearing the same bathing suit, but vacationing in Sardinia, Italy! Also with her friend Jordan, the 40-year-old was pictured jumping off a yacht into the blue waters. Later that night, she and the Australian model went to the UNICEF Gala, where she rocked a hip-hugging gold silk gown and looked sun-kissed and gorgeous!

Michelle took to Instagram to share a picture of her vacation, and added Emily Ratajkowski to her already fabulous trio! Emily posed with rosé in hand and pursed her lips for the camera, while Michelle gave her best smize. Jordan’s gorgeous blonde locks blew in the wind as he laughed, and Mohammed looked over at him smiling. Can we join in on this vaycay?!

Michelle is on a well-deserved vacation, after she’s been working hard, filming two movies this year, that are now in post-production: Widows and Alita: Battle Angel.