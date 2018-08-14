Jenna Jameson Shows Off Amazing 57 lbs. Weight Loss After Getting Sober – Before & After Pics

Losing weight can be a struggle – just ask Jenna Jameson. Though the ex-adult film star shed more than fifty pounds, she says the real challenge was dealing with the ‘shame’ and keeping her sobriety!

“Let’s talk about the mental aspect of losing weight and getting healthy,” Jenna Jameson, 44, said on Aug. 12, showing off her figure after dropping more than fifty pounds. Yet, what Jenna wanted to focus on was not the external, but the internal. “I’m going to be honest with you, when I was heavy I hated leaving the house. I felt judged. I felt eyes on me everywhere. I could hear others internal monologue saying “damn, Jenna Jameson let herself go” ugh. All of us do this, we worry so very much how we are perceived. But beyond that shallow thinking there was deeper shame.”

“I was disappointed in myself,” she said. “I was worried I couldn’t lose the weight Sober. I’m being real with you. When I was in my addiction it was easy to stay thin. Sobriety and being overweight was new to me. I kept telling myself if I could beat addiction and stay sober, I can easily lose the weight… and I did. The healthy way. And as of today I can say my mental game is STRONG. I feel I can do anything, I conquered abuse, addiction, PTSD and depression. Thank you for listening and please tell me your stories below, I read every comment #weightloss #weightlossjourney #keto #ketodiet #sober #sobriety #beforeandafter #fitmom #mentalhealth”

Jenna and Lior Bitton welcomed their first child together – a girl, named Batel Lu — on April 6, 2017. Jenna was actually pregnant with her daughter when she celebrated one year of sobriety. “Today is my 1 year sober anniversary,” she tweeted on Sept. 19, 2016. “I’m so happy I made sobriety a priority and got my life on track. I am now pregnant and loving life!”

What’s Jenna’s secret? Along with sobriety and dedication, Jenna has been on the Keto diet, the popular dieting trend that sees people adhering to a low-carb, moderate protein and high-fat eating plan, per PEOPLE. A few weeks before she opened up about the mental strain of weight loss, Jenna revealed that she dropped over 50 pounds since starting Keto.

“On the right I weight 187. On the left I’m a strong 130,” she shared on July 23. “I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. felt slow mentally and physically. I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but fucking positive. I’m now a little under 4 months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident.”