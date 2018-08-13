Taylor Smith: 5 Things To Know About Girl Who Pushed Friend Jordan Holgerson, 16, Off Bridge

Taylor Smith pushed her 16-year-old friend off a 60-foot bridge, which led to some serious injuries. Here’s all you need to know about Smith who ‘isn’t sorry’ about her push!

Taylor Smith, 18, pushed her friend Jordan Holgerson, 16, off the 60-foot bridge that overlooks the Moulton Falls on the Lewis River in Yacolt, Washington on Aug, 6. Catch yourself up to speed on how Jordan’s recovery is going, and why many feel that Taylor doesn’t care about her actions.

1. Her push led to some serious consequences. Even though Jordan had said she didn’t want to make the jump, she was still pushed into the waters below by Taylor anyway. As a result of her fall, she suffered five cracked ribs, a bruised esophagus, an injured trachea, air bubbles in her chest and a punctured lung.

2. Apparently, she has shown very little remorse for her actions. The 18-year-old reportedly “isn’t sorry and doesn’t care” about her push, according to the Daily Mail.

3. In fact, Taylor was seen partying, just days after she pushed Jordan off the Moulton Falls bridge. A source told The Sun, “Taylor has been going out as if nothing happened. Taylor hasn’t been to visit Jordan to see if she is OK. She clearly doesn’t care.” Apparently, Instagram pics also showed Taylor partying at Clark County Fair.

4. She lives with her grandmother. And while her Facebook page says she is employed at Dutch Bros Coffee, sources have told the Daily Mail that she is currently unemployed.

5. The experience for Jordan was incredibly traumatizing. Jordan admitted that she may have “blacked out” during the fall. Thankfully, there was someone right by the falls who was able to swim out to Jordan after she fell and rescue her. After that, she was quickly taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington.