Tiny Thinks T.I.’s New Role As A 70’s Pimp In Netflix’s ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ Is Sexy — It’s A ‘Big Turn On’

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris is loving T.I.’s 70’s look for the character he’s playing in the upcoming film ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ and her attraction is bringing out some serious excitement that could enhance their love life.

T.I., 37, is set to play the role of a pimp from the 1970’s in the soon-to-be released Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name and the visual transformation that he’s had to go through for the character has left his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, totally turned on! “Tiny is so turned on by T.I.’s latest movie role, she thinks it’s his hottest one yet,” a friend of Tiny’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s playing an old school 70’s pimp and she think his whole look is fire. I mean the whole look, the polyester suit, the full beard and the afro. Tiny thinks it’s so sexy when she sees pictures of T.I. dressed like that. She instantly gets excited, it’s a fantasy come to life for her.”

In addition to T.I., actors Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes and Mike Epps are set to star in the biographical-dramedy, which is about late comedian Rudy Ray Moore and his creation of the charater Dolemite. T.I. has been posting photos of his character in the film on Instagram and they show him sporting a beard, curly hair and glasses along with a snazzy suit straight out of the 70’s era. “When you hear her say ‘Hey Big Daddy’,” he captioned one of his close-up pics.

T.I. may be busy with his career but that hasn’t been stopping him from supporting Tiny. The on-again, off-again couple have a divorce on hold and the love they have for each other as well as their beloved children are the reasons they haven’t been able to fully separate. Their recent outings together prove they’re happy to be around each other no matter how many rocky roads they’ve been on. We always love seeing them and although we don’t have an exact release date yet, we hope to see Tiny at the premiere of T.I.’s new film!

T.I. and Tiny never fail to amaze their fans with their loving relationship. Whether they’re giving each other a shout out on social media or showing up to important events to support each other, it’s always great to see. No matter what happens, it looks like their love is here to stay!