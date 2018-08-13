Khloe Kardashian Enjoying Best Sex Of Her Life With Tristan Thompson: Better Than Lamar Odom?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s sex life is ‘back on track’, following their cheating scandal, thanks to a hotel bed in Mexico, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

The road to forgiveness sometimes involves outperforming your lady’s ex in bed. That’s what helped Tristan Thompson, 27, get back into Khloe Kardashian’s good graces during a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, after Kylie Jenner’s Aug. 9 birthday party! The real therapy happened when the parents snuck away from the vacation crowd, which included Kendall Jenner, 22, and Ben Simmons, 22, as well as some friends. “Khloe and Tristan are finally back on track and having the best sex of their relationship while on their vacation,” a source close to Khloe shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It has been a long road to get back to a place of love for them, which required a lot of patience, tolerance, acceptance and forgiveness by Khloe. But she has a lot of love for the father of her children and the chemistry they have together is undeniable.”

We assumed the vacation was a success after seeing these PDA pictures of Khloe and Tristan in Mexico on Aug. 13. But we didn’t realize this trip was actually a milestone for Khloe’s sex life! Apparently, her baby daddy has knocked ex-husband Lamar Odom, 38, down the totem pole. “Khloe can’t keep her hands off him,” our source adds. “She loves simply kissing him and she tells her sisters that he is the best lover she has ever had, even better than Lamar.” Khloe was married to the NBA player from 2009 to 2016. Despite a seven-year history with her former spouse and Tristan’s alleged cheating scandal in April, it looks like Khloe’s heart has finally moved on.

“This vacation they have spent hours in the bedroom together,” our source goes on. That kind of personal time was unheard of for the GOOD AMERICAN co-founder and her baby daddy after the birth of their daughter True Thompson on April 12. “It is the first long period of intimacy they have enjoyed together since having baby True.” And it wasn’t just the tropical breeze stirring up their pheromones. The two have proved they made amends on their Snapchat Stories. The former Cleveland Cavaliers player posted a video of Khloe kissing him on the lips on July 9, followed by Khloe posting a video of her dancing in the club with Tristan on Aug. 11. He planted an adorable kiss on the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s head.

We wonder if this means the 34-year-old reality television star is ready to drink out of the “Taken” cup. At Kylie’s 21st birthday party, Khloe drank out of a green solo cup, which Kylie color-coded to mean “It’s Complicated.”