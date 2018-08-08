Kylie Jenner Reportedly Losing Baby Weight By Eating 1,000 Calories A Day: She Still Feels ‘Frumpy’

Kylie Jenner reportedly cut back on what she ate in a major way after giving birth to Stormi back in Feb. and it’s led to her quick weight loss but she’s still working on losing more pounds.

Kylie Jenner, 20, may have just given birth to baby Stormi back in Feb. but you wouldn’t know it by looking at her amazing body! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lost a ton of weight as quick as possible by eating just 1,000 calories of food a day, according to a report by Life & Style magazine. “Kylie’s worked out a lot and lived on 1,000 to 1,500 calories a day,” a source told the outlet. “But even though she’s lost most of the baby weight early on, some of her old clothes still don’t fit and she feels frumpy.”

In addition to losing weight for herself, Kylie may be wanting to lose weight to compete with her sisters! There is reportedly a rivalry going on between the gorgeous ladies and each one is doing their best to become the hottest and skinniest of the reality bunch. “The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are obsessed with who has the sexiest body,” the source said. From working out to eating healthy diets, they’re willing to do whatever it takes to stay trim and flaunt incredible figures.

The rivalry seemed clear in the latest episode of KUWTK when Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, had a huge argument about Kourtney’s scheduling conflicts for a family photo shoot. Kim called Kourtney “the least exciting to look at” and that just led to Kourt getting fueled with anger as she talked about how her number one priority was taking care of her kids. Kim also seemed to hint at her love of being skinny when she recently posted videos to her Instagram story that showed Kendall Jenner, 22, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, talking about how skinny she was and she was loving every second of it. Weight definitely seems to be in the front of the KarJenners’ minds at all times and since they’re always in the public eye, we can understand why they’d feel immense pressure!