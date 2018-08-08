Read it and weep! They may be young, but the newest generation of Kardashian kids are just as well-versed in designer wear as their parents. Take a look at their most expensive clothes and accessories!

Wait, how much?? That’s what we think every time we see a picture of North West, 5, or Penelope Disick, 6, out and about with designer bags slung over their shoulders. They may be little, but they’ve got huge wardrobes — and some of the items probably cost more by themselves than everything in your closet combined. And others might be more than your rent! Just wrap your brain around that for a sec… As if it wasn’t hard enough keeping up with the original generation of Kardashians, Kourtney and Kim’s little ladies are following in their footsteps. Penelope just went out to dinner with her dad and his girlfriend Sofia Richie wearing a silk dress, a furry rainbow shrug and a $2,000 Fendi purse. Yes, you read that right!

But that’s nothing compared to the pink Baby Birkin Penelope sported in 2016 that cost four times as much. And don’t get us started on North’s wardrobe! In one of his singles, “Facts,” Kanye West revealed that he spent $10,000 on one of his daughter’s fur coats. Yikes! There’s no doubt that these girls are living their best lives and have NO idea how great they have it — but they aren’t the only ones in the fam with designer duds! Who could forget when Mason Disick, 8, would step out in $230 Burberry sweaters as just a tiny tot? Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner‘s little one, is only six months old, but between her Gucci carrier and her Fendi stroller, her mom pays over $13,000 just to hold her.

We’ll admit, we haven’t seen much of Khloe Kardashian’s newborn, True Thompson, but we wouldn’t be surprised if her wardrobe is just as expensive. But hey, there’s nothing wrong with that! If the Kardashian sisters have this much money at their disposal, they might as well blow some of it on their babies.