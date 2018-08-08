Is Celine Dion Dating Russell Crowe 2 Years After Husband’s Death? New Report Claims They’re A Couple

Celine Dion and Russell Crowe are Hollywood’s newest couple, according to a new report, which claims they have SO much in common! Are they the real deal?

Celine Dion, 48, and Russell Crowe, 54, are allegedly dating, and a new report claims it’s not as weird as you may think! “They’ve been seeing each other quietly for a few weeks and although it’s still very new, it seems like they’ve known each other for a lifetime,” a source tells OK! magazine. The pair had an instant connection, the insider says, adding that Russell had harbored a secret crush on the singer before they even met! “They each feel like they’ve found someone who understands them completely,” the insider says. — However, a rep for Celine Dion tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the singer and Russell Crowe are not dating.

The wild report goes on to claim that Celine and Russell connected over the emotional things they’ve been through. “They’ve been through so much and have become each other’s comfort,” the source reveals. As you may know, Celine lost her husband and former manager, Rene, to throat cancer in January, 2016. He was 73. And, Russell recently finalized his divorce with Danielle Spencer, who he separated from five years ago, in 2013. The two have reportedly bonded over parenthood and music, which has been “healing for them both.”

Russell reportedly sent Celine “flowers with a kind note to say how sorry he was,” after her husband’s death, the insider claims, adding that the gesture is something, Celine “never forgot.” And, while it may seem farfetched to some, Russell is actually a “romantic and sentimental” guy. The source even claims he’s opened up to Celine about his divorce.

Russell and his ex-wife split back in October 2012, more than 20 years after the couple met playing on-screen lovers in the 1990 movie, The Crossing. However, their divorce was just finalized this past April (2018), just two days after Russell celebrated the split by putting up 200 personal items he acquired during their nine years together in an auction called “The Art of Divorce.”

Russell and Danielle, who wed in April 2003, shares two children together — sons Charles, 14, and Tennyson, 12.

Celine had two sons with her late husband, René-Charles Angelil, 17, and twins Eddy and Nelson Angelil, 7.