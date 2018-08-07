Tiffany Haddish Shares Inspirational Words For Struggling Comedians: ‘You’ll Go Right Up To The Top’

Tiffany Haddish is soaring and she doesn’t plan to land anytime soon. The actress has her own Showtime special, starring roles & more, but when she looks back at how she reached this level of success, she has some advice for you.

Tiffany Haddish in person is just like Tiffany Haddish on the screen. She’s loud, she’s funny, she’s kind and she aims to make you laugh. She shares her success with everyone around her by lighting up every room she walks in, but she also doesn’t forget that worked her ass off to get where she is. “I got on stage every single night,” she revealed to HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview at the BlackKklansman premiere. “It’s something I love. So, I put the work in.” And, for those struggling comediennes out there, she added this: “If you love it, put the work in. Put in the work and you’ll go right up to the top.”

With four films due out in 2018 and three already lined up for 2019, Tiffany’s career is sky-rocketing and nowhere near slowing down. “This is not just my success. It’s a whole team of people behind me that help me do what I do,” she praised. “I’m not just funny by myself. I’m not the only person in the movie. Not the only person in the script. It’s all of our years!” Jokingly, Tiffany added, “Now, my comedy special that’s a different story.” That’s why we love her! Tiffany’s comedy special, Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood, premiered on Showtime just a year ago, and cemented her stardom on the stage following her insanely funny role in Girls Trip. Since then, she’s continued to capture our hearts and smiles by being unapologetically herself.