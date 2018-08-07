Maci Bookout ‘Prays To God Every Night’ For Another Healthy Baby After Devastating Miscarriage

Maci Bookout is taking extra care of herself during her reported pregnancy and turning to her faith so she can prevent a terrible miscarriage from happening again.

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout, 26, is reportedly pregnant again with her fourth child and after previously suffering from a devastating miscarriage, she’s doing everything she can this time to make sure she delivers a healthy boy or girl. “Maci and Taylor [McKinney] already had their fourth baby, to complete their perfect size family-and she was a beautiful little girl, who they named Dandelion-but she was taken away from them before she was even born and it was the most heartbreaking thing that Maci has ever been through,” a Teen Mom insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “So, now, she prays to God every night that she will have a healthy baby, and she would feel blessed if it was a boy or a girl.”

Whether a boy or girl, having four children is what both Maci and Taylor would like. “Maci and Taylor have always said that they think four children is the perfect size family for them—not too big, not too small, just right,” the insider continued. “They have the two boys, and a girl already, so you’d think they’d be hoping for another daughter, to even things out. But, they don’t care either way, because, as Maci learned the hard way, things can’t always be perfect in this world.”

After such a heartbreaking time in her life, it’s great to know Maci is getting ready to welcome another precious baby into the world. Although the mom-of-three hasn’t officially announced her pregnancy yet, her friends have reported that she is indeed expecting. The reality star first sparked rumors of a pregnancy when she appeared to have a bump in an Instagram pic posted by co-star Kailyn Lowry.