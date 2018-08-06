Yikes! Briana’s underwear became exposed during the Aug. 6 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’, when her dress slid north during a massive reunion fight with Kailyn! See the pic, here.

Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus‘ physical brawl during the Teen Mom 2 reunion, which was shown during the Aug. 6 episode, left most of the cast running back to their hotel rooms. But their interaction on stage wasn’t exactly the most shocking moment of the night. That moment belonged to Briana’s wardrobe malfunction! Just as her fight with Kailyn hit its peak, she jumped out of a security guard’s arms before he grabbed her again and caused her dress to hike halfway up her body. In turn, her underwear became exposed to the world! Leah, who was the only one left on the couch during the altercation (as you can see in the photo below), got an eyeful and she later told host Nessa, “[Briana’s] dress was all the way up to her chest.” Yikes!

So what exactly caused this major fight? Well, it all started when Kailyn asked to meet up with Briana in a room, with no cameras. She did, however, allow security guards, even though she insisted she wasn’t looking for a fight. But as soon as Kailyn walked into the room, where Briana was sitting and waiting for her, she demanded to know why Briana felt “comfortable enough” to announce in an Instagram comment that Chris Lopez once beat up Kailyn in front of her own kids. Briana accused Kailyn of being aggressive, and then quickly just started arguing for the sake of arguing. Kailyn begged one of the security guards to let her hit Briana “just once,” but they were separated and led to separate rooms.

Later, after the girls agreed to go out on stage together for the “unseen moments” segment, Briana went after Kailyn — hard and fast! “Now you’re not going to do it in front of the cameras? But before you was, b***h?,” Briana yelled. Apparently, Briana wanted a fight but was upset because Kailyn no longer seemed interested. Kailyn then tried getting near Briana, but the security guards kept them apart. So Brittany acted fast, jumped over the couch and yanked Kailyn to the ground by pulling on her hair. Everyone else, who was on stage at the time — Chelsea, Barbara Evans, Jo Rivera, and Leah — quickly scattered. And the “unseen moments” segment never happened. Kailyn also refused to film anything else that day, so she left the set. Also, Jenelle never showed up because David wasn’t allowed to come with her.

Next week, we’ll see the actual reunion — not the behind-the-scenes footage that we saw this week — so it’ll be interesting to see what happens next.