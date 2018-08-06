‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Recap: Safaree Samuels’ Nude Pics Leak & He Admits To Sex With Lyrica

What a week it was for Safaree Samuels! During the Aug. 6 episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’, Nicki Minaj’s ex suffered a nude photo leak before he admitted to sleeping with a married woman.

Oops? The entire cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood learned just how big Safaree Samuels‘ penis is, when nude photos of his started circulating online. Safaree’s d*** pics made the rounds online in February 2018, but this is the first time we’re seeing how it all played out behind the scenes, and boy did it provide us with a dramatic episode of L&HH: Hollywood! As it turns out, Lyrica was first to share info about Safaree’s manhood, but it was before the pics leaked online. So how did she know his penis was long enough to wrap around his leg (Those were Brooke‘s words, not ours)? Well, that was revealed later, when Ray J confronted Safaree over rumors he had slept with Lyrica. Did he? We’ll get to that later.

First, we have to explain to you how Lyrica’s mom went off on A1 Bentley and his mom for not believing her when she denied ever sleeping with Safaree. A1 had heard the rumors and when he confronted Safaree over them at an earlier time, Safaree hinted at that fact that he did hook up with Lyrica. Whether or not he did, Lyrica’s mom felt it was foolish of A1 to believe someone who doesn’t love him. Instead, she felt he should be trusting his wife. A1’s mom, however, didn’t like the way Lyrica’s mom was confronting them, so she threw a bowl full of batter all over the house and started screaming. They nearly got into a massive brawl, but production or bystanders broke up the fight.

Ray J had also heard the rumors about Safaree sleeping with Lyrica, so Kim Kardashian‘s ex decided to meet up with Safaree at a bar and get to the bottom of the situation. When Ray J called Safaree out for his nude pics leaking, Safaree laughed it off. But when Ray J asked for an explanation — he wondered if Safaree had sent the pics to Lyrica — Safaree finally admitted to sending the pics to her. He didn’t realize they would later make their way online, he admitted. Then, Ray J asked if they hooked up, to which Safaree denied. But when Ray J pretended that Lyrica had already admitted to them sleeping together, he actually came clean and revealed the truth. So yes, they did hook up. Yikes! We can only imagine how angry A1’s going to get when he learns the truth.

Also — Brooke went in to her doctor’s office to see about getting a breast reduction procedure, and during her consultation, her doctor told her they had found lumps in her breasts. He believed they’re benign, but further tests will prove that in the coming weeks.

To follow along with all the drama, make sure you watch Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood on VH1 every Monday at 8pm ET!