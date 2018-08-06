Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Hilariously Trolled By Scooter Braun With Unsettling Face Swap — See Pic

Eww! In case you ever wondered what Justin Bieber’s face would look like on fiancée Hailey Baldwin’s body and vice versa, Scooter Braun has solved that mystery and boy is it creepy.

Justin Bieber‘s manager Scooter Braun decided to have a little Photoshop fun at the 24-year-old singer’s expense. He swapped out the face of his top client with his fiancée Hailey Baldwin in half-body shots and posted the photo to Instagram on Aug. 6. The results are somewhat unsettling. Since the 21-year-old model wasn’t wearing very much makeup in the paparazzi pic Scooter selected, her face on Justin’s body doesn’t look nearly as terrifying as it could have been. She matches up perfectly with his shoulder length blonde hair and a baseball cap, along with his purple shirt that shows off his tattooed arms. One fan even wrote in the comments “God I love Hailey more in Justin’s body loool.”

Thank goodness Justin had a shaved face for the paparazzi pic, otherwise his face on Hailey’s body would have been super disturbing. Since his skin is clear, he actually is able to kind of rock his model sweetie’s body, as she wore her hair in a loose topknot above her head so fans can kind of pretend it just the Biebs rocking a big man bun. Hailey also had on an oversized SUNY Stony Brook red sweatshirt on that hid her model figure. So Justin’s face is sitting atop Hailey’s body doesn’t look nearly as disturbing as it could have had she been wearing something more feminine.

Scooter was having a blast trolling his buddy Justin in the IG pic. He captioned it. “The internet is a fool 😂😂😂🤣. @justinbieber @haileybaldwin u guys are great lol.” So far neither Hailey or Justin has responded or done anything to retaliate towards him. But fans of the couple are absolutely eating it up.

One fan commented, “@justinbieber don’t kill scooter please.” Another noticed, “They look very similar. Kinda weird.” One person made the astute observation,”why does Justin look like Cameron Dallas.” While nearly everyone was amused by the pic, one fan scolded, “Not funny scooter.” Nah, it’s totally hilarious! If not a little disturbing.