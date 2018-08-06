‘The Bachelorette’: Fans Freak That Garrett’s Ex-Wife Looks ‘Creepily’ Like Becca — See Pic

‘The Bachelorette’ finalist Garrett Yrigoyen definitely has a type. Fans freaked when a pic of the wedding to his first wife showed that she’s a dead ringer for Becca Kufrin. We’ve got the wild reaction.

Garrett Yrigoyen, 29 has a thing for marrying beautiful brunettes. He received Becca Kufrin‘s final rose on The Bachelorette on the Aug. 6 finale, proposing to her in the Bahamas and this will be his second time down the aisle. He had a brief two month marriage in 2015 to a woman named Kayla Cunningham, and a short film of the former couple reciting their wedding vows is still available on YouTube. Which is why every time his brief wedded union has been brought up during season 14 of The Bachelorette, fans have noticed how Kayla and Becca could be identical twins. They both have the same dark hair, skin tone, facial structure, eyes…the resemblance is actually spooky.

During the season finale the subject of Garrett proposing to his ex-wife’s doppelgänger came up once again and fans blew up on Twitter about it. One asked “Guys…this is Garrett’s ex-wife. Who do you think she looks like?” with a pic of Kayla. Another wrote, “Plot twist: we haven’t heard from Garrett ex-wife bc she actually is Becca.” Another viewer floated an interesting theory that he’s marrying Becca cause he still holds a candle for Kayla, writing, “Garrett is still in love with his ex. It’s obvious because Becca looks just her. But really, they’re twins.”

“Becca looks so much like Garrett ex-wife that it’s giving me chills,” one fan wrote and another added “So uh… Garrett’s ex-wife looks like a stand-in for Becca. And Becca’s ex looks like Garrett,” talking about her former boyfriend from Minneapolis and not Arie Luyendyk Jr., who picked Becca to be his wife on season 22 of The Bachelor then later cruelly dumped her for runner-up Lauren Burnham.

Is Garrett trying to find the perfect replacement for his ex wife or is Garrett trying to find the perfect replacement for his ex wife #thebachelorette #bachelornation pic.twitter.com/dI4G3barNC — Let's Chat Bachelor (@bach_chat) August 7, 2018

Fans especially want to hear Kayla’s side of the story on why her marriage to Garrett lasted just two months. Every time Becca has asked him about it, he’s thrown Kayla under the bus placing all of the blame on his ex-wife. He’s claimed she was emotionally abusive and didn’t try to bond with his family among other excuses for why things didn’t work. Even though in his self-written wedding vows he said, “I am ready for forever with you, and I cannot wait to get it started with the girl of my dreams.” Forever turned into just two months. Kayla has not said anything publicly about their divorce during Garrett’s entire time trashing her on The Bachelorette. Fans are hoping she makes a surprise appearance on After the Final Rose to tell her side of the story.