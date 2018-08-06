Chris Brown & Rita Ora: Fans Want Them To Date After They Majorly Flirt With Each Other On IG

It didn’t take much Insta-sleuthing for fans to spy Rita Ora’s affectionate comment under Chris Brown’s Aug. 5 Instagram post. Is she flirting with Chris?

Wait, did Rita Ora, 27, just Insta-flirt with Chris Brown, 29? Chris posted a picture of his mom and his daughter, Royalty, 4, surprising him at his final performance on his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour on Aug. 5, under which Rita commented, “ALL DAY🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Was Rita cheering him on for completing his last tour stop, or admiring the fact that he was sans shirt? The multiple fire emojis makes us think it’s the latter reason, and fans seem to agree! “@ritaora we would love to see you and @chrisbrownofficial as a couple,” and another user asked the question we all have on our minds: “can u guys just date already🙏🏽?”

Another fan pointed out that Rita was just returning the flirty favor, writing, “Lmaoooo Rita playing [Chris] commented on her picture and everything.” Good eye! We’ve previously caught the “I Don’t Die” singer leaving a suspiciously friendly comment under a very busty bikini picture of Rita’s, which she posted to Instagram on Aug. 3. “ROADMAN TING!!!” he wrote under the sexy shot, and followed up with another comment writing, “#PENGGAL.” To roughly translate that for you once again, he basically called her a “hot gangsta” in British terms. If Chris is going the length to learn obscure slang used on London’s streets, where Rita grew up, can we count that as an attempt to woo her?

If our suspicions are true, Chris may have Instagram competition with none other than Miley Cyrus, 25! The “Malibu” singer also vied for Rita’s attention under her black bikini picture. “I love your boobs,” Miley wrote. Well, no translation needed for that!

Above is Chris’s Instagram post. Now, if you take a second to scroll through his comments, you’ll see it…

Ta-da! Here’s the IG “flirtationship” on full display. We wonder how Rita’s reported current boyfriend Andrew Watt, 27, feels about Rita’s comment – there’s been no news of a breakup between her and Andrew!