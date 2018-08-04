Sofia Richie Vs. Kourtney Kardashian: Which Of Scott Disick’s Women Rocks The More Toned Abs?

Sofia Richie just stepped out on a date with Scott Disick showing off her toned abs! But does she or Kourtney Kardashian post the best pics of their toned tummies?

It’s summer, so all of our favorite celebs are showing off their amazing abs! And when it comes down to it, Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian are in a very heated competition over who can share the sexiest pics displaying their toned tummies. Sofia stepped out in ab-baring outfit on Aug. 3 with Scott Disick for a lunch date at Sugarfish in Calabasas. While Scott opted for a T-shirt and some shorts, Sofia wore a white crop top that showed off her midriff and chiseled physique!

However, Scott’s ex Kourtney is no stranger to doing just the same. In fact, she’s gone on so many vacations this summer with Younes Bendjima where she showed off her rock hard abs! She stunned in a metallic gold bikini that showed off her phenomenal abdominals while at Turks and Caicos in April, she also slayed with her cutout green bikini while enjoying the Colorado river with Younes in early May, and she showed off so many sexy bikini looks while she was taking in the sun in the port of Portofino, Italy in July. Decide which of Scott’s lovers pulls off the best ab-baring look by perusing our gallery above!

Earlier in June, Sofia found a place on Maxim’s Hot 100 list, while Kourtney did not. As a result, the mom-of-three was pissed. “Kourtney was absolutely shocked that all her sisters made it on the Maxim list, and she got left out,” a source close to Kourtney told us EXCLUSIVELY. “It totally hurts, but what she’s really mortified over is that Sofia made the list and she didn’t. That’s just the worst — especially because Scott has already started gloating over it. Anytime he can give Kourtney grief, he does and this is a golden opportunity for him to bring her down.”