Michael Jordan Blasts Back At Donald Trump, Rejects His Insults & Stands With LeBron James

Michael Jordan is supporting LeBron James after President Donald Trump insulted him! Here’s what the NBA legend had to say in response!

Defense (clap, clap) defense! Michael Jordan is defending LeBron James after President Donald Trump personally attacked his intelligence in response to an interview LeBron gave on CNN to Don Lemon where called out the president’s divisiveness. The president tweeted, “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!” Well, sorry, Donald, but Mike doesn’t like you back. Since Trump’s tweet, Michael Jordan responded with a statement from his publicist, saying, “I support LJ. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.”

In the original interview with Don, LeBron said that he’d “never sit across from” Donald Trump. “We are in a position in America where this race thing has taken over,” LeBron added. “One, because I believe our president is trying to divide us. He’s kind of used sports to divide us, and that’s something I can’t relate to.”

LeBron recently opened public elementary school Akron, Ohio, his hometown, where not only underprivileged kids could attend for free, but they’d be given free bikes, and free college tuition when they graduate starting in 2021. The I Promise School serves low-income and at-risk students, and even provides job placement assistance for parents. If anything, the president should be praising LeBron.

Even Melania Trump approves of LeBron’s school. “It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the first lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today,” the first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement. “As you know, Mrs. Trump has traveled the country and world talking to children about their well-being, healthy living, and the importance of responsible online behavior with her Be Best initiative. Her platform centers around visiting organizations, hospitals and schools, and she would be open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron.”