Travis Scott Calls ‘Baby Mama’ Kylie Jenner His ‘Trophy’ In New Track ‘Stargzing’ – See Lyrics

Awww, even rappers have a soft side! Travis Scott just released his new album ‘Astroworld,’ and on one of the tracks he styles about his baby mama Kylie Jenner being his ‘trophy’ who ‘saved my life.’

Ah, young love. Travis Scott, 26, and Kylie Jenner, 20, may be settling down earlier than most, but only because they are completely head over heels for each other! Judging by the lyrics in Travis’ new track ‘Stargazing, the A-lister couple couldn’t be happier. Travis raves about his love for Kylie in the song, how “the girl came here to save by life” while also calling his baby mama a “trophy” who keeps him lusting after her. The song is the opening track on his new album Astroworld and here’s a sampling of some of the lyrics about his lady.

“I was always high up on the lean (yeah, yeah)

Then this girl came here to save my life

Look up to the sky, down on my knees (straight up)

Out of nowhere, you came here to stay the night”

He later adds:

“But she know my baby mama is a trophy

She be throwing up them B’s feel like we both bleed

She keep my d**k jumpin up, feel like I’m Moby

I’m way too gold for this beef, feel like I’m Kobe”

Travis and Kylie welcomed baby daughter Stormi Webster back in February, and perhaps we shouldn’t be so surprised at seeing a sensitive side from Travis. He DID admit he cried at the hospital on the day his daughter was born! Travis started crying “as soon as [he] heard her crying,” he revealed in a GQ interview. He also was sure to note that he was at Kylie’s side the entire time in the delivery room. The couple’s supportive nature goes both ways – Kylie always holds down her man. In fact, she has even admitted that she stanned her beau’s music before they were romantically linked.

Clearly, a lot has changed since Travis’ 2nd album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. We previously told you how the birth of Stormi impacted Travis’ music. Her arrival had “a major effect” on Travis’ music, said TMZ at the time. “Travis has been on cloud nine since his first child’s birth,” they added. Seeing his daughter also made Travis start to show more emotion! The “normally stoic” rapper is “now laughing a lot” and is acting “much calmer than usual,” the article also said. It couldn’t be more true – Travis is giving us all the feels on “Stargazing” – and honestly, we’re happy crying over here!