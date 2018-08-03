Travis Scott Fans Rave That He Broke The Kardashian Curse With Epic Album While Dating Kylie Jenner

Is the Kardashian Curse broken for good!? Fans think Travis Scott just dropped the best album of his career despite being in a relationship with Kylie Jenner!

For years, haters have slammed the Kardashians for ruining the careers of the men in their lives…but Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner may have finally changed all that! Travis dropped his album Astroworld on Aug. 3, and it debuted to rave reviews. In fact, it was so popular, that fans think the “Kardashian Curse” is now done for good! “Travis Scott may be the only dude in the world immune to the Kardashian curse,” one person tweeted. Someone else added, “On August 2nd, 2018 Travis Scott broke the Kardashian curse. Travis is the chosen one and this proved it.”

Between athletes and musicians, the Kardashian sisters have dated some pretty successful dudes. Coincidentally (or not?), many of those men have also gone through some career slumps at some point during their relationships with the sisters, which is where the Kardashian Curse was born. The next test will be Kendall Jenner’s newest boyfriend, Ben Simmons, a basketball player. The two started dating after last basketball season ended, so if they’re still together when the 2018/2019 season starts, it will be the first time he plays with her as his lady — and time will tell if the Curse affects him!

Meanwhile, Kylie and Travis have been happily dating for about a year and a half now, and last February, they welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, together. However, they left their six-month-old home on the night of Astroworld’s debut for a night out at his listening party, and Kylie looked so proud to be by her man’s side!

Travis is immune to the Kardashian curse — hank moody (@Poetic_Solo) August 3, 2018

travis also the first man to break the kardashian curse. legend — Justin Stebbins (@jmoneystebs) August 3, 2018

There’s plenty of success to go around in this high-profile relationship right now. Amidst Travis’ fire new album, it was also recently revealed that Kylie is on her way to becoming a billionaire within the next year. With her 21st birthday coming up in a week, she sure has a lot to celebrate!