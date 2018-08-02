Angel Brinks: 5 Things To Know About The Woman Blac Chyna’s Mom Claims T.I. & Tiny Had A Threesome With

Tokyo Toni continues to go off on the ‘gram, and this time she’s claiming T.I. and Tiny had a threesome with ‘Basketball Wives’ star Angel Brinks! Here’s what you need to know about Angel.



Angel Brinks is a name you may start to hear a lot of! She was on Basketball Wives LA for season four and five, and many celebs wear her sexy Angel Brinks Fashion designs. Now, Blac Chyna‘s mom, Tokyo Toni, is claiming Angel had a threesome with hot hip-hop couple T.I. and Tiny! Whaaaaat?! Well, the Armenian-Italian fashion designer with over 1.2 million Instagram followers has a super interesting history, from working as an escort in Las Vegas, to dating NBA star Tyreke Evans — so find out everything you need to know about her here!

1. Angel Brinks is a fashion designer.

The Basketball Wives cast member is a designer whose styles have been show at New York Fashion Week. The line, called Angel Brinks Fashion, has a full website and features sexy jumpsuits, cut-out dresses, and even an adorable kids line! She shares all of her looks on Instagram and has gained a huge following for her sultry designs.

2. Celebs love Angel Brinks Fashion.

Angel Brinks’ designs have been worn by Blac Chyna, Lil’ Kim, Amber Rose and Ashanti — and that was before she was a cast member on Basketball Wives!

3. Angel used to date NBA player Tyreke Evans.

Angel dated NBA player Tyreke Evans, and the two share a daughter named Amani. They are no longer together, and Angel is raising their daughter as a single mom. Tyreke hasn’t posted a picture with his daughter on Instagram since December 2016, while Angel is always sharing photos of the two dressed in her own designs.

4. Angel has a son with her former husband, who tragically committed suicide after the two had an argument.

Angel has a son named Azari with her late husband. Angel’s former husband committed suicide when she was 9 months pregnant with Azari, and some outlets report he was her pimp, as she was reportedly working in Vegas during that time as a paid escort.

5. Angel grew up in an Armenian-Italian family, but they rejected her choice to go into the fashion industry.

Growing up, Angel enjoyed ballet dances and the choir, but that was frowned upon by her Armenian-Italian family, who wanted her focused on her studies. They refused to support her dreams to become a fashion designer, and instead tried to push her to be a doctor or a lawyer. She continued to defy her parents wishes and sneak out of her home to take dance classes. Eventually, while chasing her dreams, she ended up as a background dancer for Jennifer Lopez, before branching into the fashion industry.