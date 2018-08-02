Kate Upton Flaunts Pre-Baby Body In Bra, Garters & Tights Before Announcing Her Pregnancy

A new set of photos from before Kate Upton announced her pregnancy just dropped! The shoot shows her in various lingerie looks from the brand Yamamay. See the stunning pics here!

Before Kate Upton announced her pregnancy, she posed in a lingerie shoot – and now, the rest of us get to see it! The model, 26, showed off her curves for intimates brand Yamamay in a few different underwear looks. In one photo, Kate posed in a standard black bra and high-waisted briefs that feature an embroidered floral design. She looked effortlessly chic in the set, with her hair styled up into a messy bun.

In another shot, the expectant mother rocks a black, padded, lacy, bustier bra which was perfectly paired with an intricate garter belt and opaque underwear. The belt was connected to sheer thigh-high tights, which completed the sexy look.

Kate revealed on July 14 that she and husband Justin Verlander, 35, were expecting their first child together via an Instagram post. In the photo, she could be seen smiling at the camera while wearing a red blazer with matching paper bag waisted pants. Her white top was tight enough to show off the hint of her baby bump. But it’s the caption that really drove the message home. She captioned the image, “#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander” with a sun and heart emojis.

The Houston Astros pitcher also voiced his own excitement over the happy news. He reposted his wife’s Instagram post to his own account, adding a sweet message about her in his caption. “You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much,” he wrote.

The couple unexpectedly married in Nov. 2017, just two days after Justin and his team won the World Series. They started dating in 2014, and got engaged in 2016, but kept their wedding date a secret until it happened.