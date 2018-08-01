Selena Gomez Reportedly Wrote Congrats Letter To Justin Bieber For Engagement

Talk about maturity! Selena Gomez reportedly wrote a sweet letter to ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber congratulating him for getting engaged! We have the details about the note here.

Justin Bieber, 24, was one of Selena Gomez‘s great loves, but finding out he’s getting married isn’t bringing her down. The “Wolves” singer is instead embracing the news and moving forward with her own, wonderful life. But, she reportedly decided to do something special first. “Selena was initially blindsided by Justin’s wedding plans, but after lots of contemplation realized it’s for the best, and told him so in a letter,” a source told Star Magazine. “She told pals it gave her enormous closure, because it marked the end of a long, painful chapter of her life.”

That’s beautiful! It has to be upsetting to hear that someone you only broke up with a matter of months ago, especially someone you have so much history with, is suddenly getting married. But Selena’s rising above it and spreading such positivity! Selena, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, is really hoping that Justin marrying Hailey Baldwin means she never has to hear the word “Jelena” again! “

“Selena doesn’t want to be linked to Justin forever,” the insider said. “She really just wants to get on with her life. She doesn’t want to be part of the Justin circus anymore.” Understandable! A separate source put it this way: “Selena hopes to get to a point where she looks back on her time with Justin fondly and moves on. At the end of the day, she only wants the best for him.” Amen, girl!

HollywoodLife reached out to Selena Gomez’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.