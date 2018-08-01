Cardi B’s Counting The Days Until She Can Have Sex With Offset Again: ‘I Want To Ride Your Horse’

Yee-haw! After posting a dashing picture of husband Offset, Cardi B let us know exactly how long it’ll be until she gets to ride his ‘horse’ again and whether it’ll be for pleasure or more baby making!

The “I Like It” singer’s postpartum sex timer is ticking. It’s been less than a month since Cardi B, 25, gave birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10, but she’s already marked the calendar for when her and husband Offset, 26, can knock boots again, to politely put it. A picture of Offset donning a cowboy hat and red jacket put his wife’s mind in the gutter because she captioned it, “Hey cowboy, I want to take a ride on your horse.” The innuendo set off a chain of humorous tweets and questions, which Cardi (as usual) didn’t shy away from answering.

“3 weeks and 4 days Yes bitch I’m counting, wassup! 😂😩,” she replied to one Twitter user, who had playfully advised, “You probably still gotta finish healing first.” But it looks like her and Offset’s bedroom date will strictly be for pleasure, because she quelled the hopes of two Twitter users who hinted at a little brother or sister for Kulture. “Cardi about to make baby #2,” one user wrote, to which Cardi replied, “Can ya stop saying that…If I get pregnant again imma curse ya out !!!” She also helpfully pointed out on Twitter that Kulture already has three (half) siblings, all children Offset previously had with three other women. In the same tweet, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper did admit that she’ll “have more babies”…just not anytime soon, we presume!

We can see why Cardi’s not ready to become a mother of two. All of her attention goes towards Kulture, so much so that she pulled out of Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic tour, the first performance set for Sept. 7 – a decision that left her in tears! She even went so far as to tweet on July 31 that she changed her infamous long nails from “pointy to square” for the baby’s safety and potential “booger picking.” It’s a switch as dramatic the day Ariana Grande swapped her high ponytail for a low pony! But really, both parents completely dote on their newborn. Yes, there’s the viral Rolling Stone cover of Offset kissing the swollen stomach of a very pregnant Cardi, but have you seen this equally adorable picture of the two just taking their daughter to the doctor’s office? If not, definitely check it out.

Since their wedding on Sept. 20, 2017, the two parents have seriously been committed to their marriage. Offset was arrested for two felony gun charges in Atlanta on July 20, TMZ reported, but sources told the news outlet that “she’s squarely in her husband’s corner” and that “she’s been echoing Offset’s lawyer’s claim that he was pulled over for doing nothing more than being a rich, successful Black rapper.” And seeing Cardi’s recent Twitter activity, she proved she’s taking her wedding vow to heart “for better or worse”.