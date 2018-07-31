Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Claims Son Kaiser Tested Positive For Drugs At Birth

Nathan Griffith continues to fight Jenelle Evans for custody of their son after she allegedly pulled a gun in a fit a road rage. Oh, he’s not playing around, as Nathan accused her of serious ‘substance abuse!’

It’s somewhat ironic that Nathan Griffith, 30, brought out the big guns after Jenelle Evans, 26, was allegedly caught on camera pulling a gun on a driver in a road rage incident. On July 24, 2018, Nathan filed a motion to modify custody for their son Kaiser, 4, according to Radar Online. Nathan, according to a clerk for the Columbus County Court, claims that the “plaintiff and spouse [David Eason] have drug dependency and substance abuse issues.” Nathan also claimed “the minor child in question, as well as other of the Plaintiff’s children, did test positive for THC ad birth.”

A source close to Jenelle denied Kaiser tested positive for THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol, or the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis.) In addition to these claims, Nathan’s motion also accused David Eason of being “violent” and “a danger to the minor child.” Nathan’s motion also reportedly said Jenelle “is frequently in criminal trouble and has been arrested over 20 times. Nathan also claims that despite being in rehab “two to three times,” she has “never completed the prescribed treatment.” Nathan is requesting full legal and physical custody of Kaiser, with Jenelle getting secondary custody in form of visitation. “Plaintiff’s spouse is prohibited from contacting the minor child,” the clerk explained to Radar Online.

Jenelle claims that while she was driving on April 26, a man began “tailgating me the whole time in traffic. Would not stop. Then he race[d] in front of me and purposely slammed on the brakes at 70-something mules per hour.” Kaiser’s half-brother, Jace Eason, 8, was in the car. However, the other driver claims that Jenelle “hit his truck, ran over his mailbox and pulled a gun on him.” The report claims that when the driver tried to pass Jenelle – who was reportedly blocking traffic – she “flipped out” and followed him onto his private property. She allegedly pulled a “10-84/G,” which is police code for “suspect with a gun.”

“I am afraid that if she keeps a loaded weapon inside a vehicle and she keeps it that accessible without a lock on it; it’s very dangerous to be around children,” Nathan said in July 2018. “…She shouldn’t just be following a grown man home; she probably shouldn’t have been following anyone home period, especially with her aggressive personality. … I think this helps me get custody of Kaiser because it shows that I’m a stable environment and it shows a very hectic situation instead of being calm and smoothed over.”