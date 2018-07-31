Did Rich The Kid Really Die? — Manager Reveals Truth Behind His Cryptic ‘R.I.P.’ Post

Fears that Rich the Kid died are finally being addressed, with his manager speaking out on Instagram about his cryptic ‘RIP’ post. We have the details, here.

UPDATE 2: Okay, so what is it?! First, Rich’s manager said that he was referring to changing his name when he posted “R.i.P Rich the Kid” on Instagram. Then, Rich said his account was hacked and held for ransom. Now, he’s posted on Twitter that, “I’m alive I was real high last night sorry I love y’all.” This situation gets more confusing as more information gets revealed!

UPDATE 1: Rich the Kid just reposted his “R.i.P.” message and revealed that someone is allegedly blackmailing him. According to Rich, a deleted all his Instagram pics and reportedly held the account ransom for $750,000. Rich made a new account — you can follow him at @richthekidnewig.

ORIGINAL: Okay, everyone breathe! Rich the Kid is NOT dead, according to his manager! While Rich, his record label, and his management have not addressed his shocking Instagram post, which read “R.i.P. Rich the Kid 1992-2018” directly, his manager (under @gramzrichforever) did pop up in the comments to assuage fans’ fears. The 26-year-old rapper hasn’t died — but his name has. The rapper, real name Dimitri Leslie Roger, is reportedly changing his stage name.

No word on what he will be going by now, or any word whatsoever from him on social media. His post has now also been deleted, leaving his Instagram account totally empty. But his manager at his Rich Forever record label posted pics of him performing just a day before his cryptic post went up. Seems like he’s a-okay! But man, what a terrible way to announce a name change. His fans literally thought he was dead!

It didn’t help that just three days before his post, Rich posted a video that blasted 300 Entertainment.“Yo, f–k 300 ENT, ya’ll suck,” he said in the viral diss. He went on a rant about wanting out of his deal: “Listen, you gotta let me out of this contract. I don’t want to be with ya’ll no f–king more. I told ya’ll … giving this money back. I don’t want to be with ya’ll label no more. Ya’ll suck, ya’ll is trash. Listen, young, independent artists, do not sign with 300 ENT. They’re the worst, worst label, ever… Lame a– sh-t.”

We’re so glad that Rich the Kid is alive and well, and we can’t wait to find out what he’s changing his name to. Will the reveal be as dramatic as his Instagram behavior?