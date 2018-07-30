Brandy Reignites Pregnancy Rumors On ‘L&HH’ As She Feuds With Princess Love

Brandy once again caused major speculation that she was pregnant when she appeared on the July 30 episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ in big loose clothing and it’s sparked a huge uproar on Twitter.

Brandy, 39, appeared in an intense scene on the July 30 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and it totally reignited rumors that she was pregnant during the taping due to her big loose clothing. The singer was shown wearing a large blue shawl in the scene along with her mother, Sonja Norwood as they both spoke with her brother Ray J, 37, and his pregnant wife Princess Love. The parents-to-be were talking to Brandy and Sonja about finding out they were having a baby girl but it didn’t take long for a heated argument to erupt between the ladies. Brandy and Sonja were arguing with Princess about her character and how her attitude is representing the family and will eventually affect the baby.

Despite the harsh exchanges, all eyes seemed to be on Brandy and Twitter users couldn’t contain themselves with the pregnancy speculation. “Brandy say she not pregnant but I don’t believe it,” one user posted. “Soooooo brandy was/ is pregnant?,” another user asked. Some were even suggesting that she was a surrogate for Ray J and Princess’ baby and was hiding it from the public.

This isn’t the first time that Brandy pregnancy rumors happened either. Back in Mar. there was internet talk that she looked like she was pregnant but Ray J cleared it up when he denied the rumors and insisted that she just liked her weight. He also denied the surrogate speculation. “Someone said she’s having OUR baby — that she’s our surrogate,” Ray J said to People Magazine. “And I’m like, that would be love, okay? That would be the ultimate hookup if my sister was able to take time out of her life and have our baby. It’s a little outrageous, but those are just some of the things that happen in the press. For me, I just kind of chuckle it off.”

Since tonight’s episode of L&HHH was previously taped, Ray J and Princess already had their baby back on May 22. They first announced they were expecting in Nov. 2017.

#LHHH Brandy say she not pregnant but I don't believe it pic.twitter.com/nqxxG594vB — ChriShun (@Congentiality) July 31, 2018

Soooooo brandy was/ is pregnant? 👀🤔 #LHHH — N U G G E T 🐣💕 (@chaunyaj) July 31, 2018

It will be interesting to see where the season goes from here but it’s already off to an entertaining start!