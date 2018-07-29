Tiny Supports T.I. At Major Performance In PA — Mending Marriage? See Pics

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris showed up to the Pennsylvania Care Health and Wellness Fest in Philadelphia on July 28 to support her estranged hubby T.I.’s headlining appearance at the event. Are they already back together?

T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, caused some serious speculation that they’re back together when they kept close at Tip’s performance in Philadelphia on July 28. The rapper was taking part in the Pennsylvania Care Health and Wellness Fest and Tiny was all about the support when she sat down to watch him headline the special day. She looked relaxed as she tried to stay cool in a red tank top and black athletic pants while T.I. worked his magic in a denim jacket, jeans and a baseball cap. So, what’s really going on between these two?

This latest outing is just one of many the still legally married couple have been seen on together. Although their divorce is on hold, we’re not sure they’ll ever really go through with it considering their latest actions! In addition to spending time together, T.I. gifted Tiny a luxury car for her recent birthday and if that’s not any indication that she sure is a special lady to him, we don’t know what is!

T.I. and Tiny go back a long way and share children together so it’s no surprise that they would still have a lot of love for each other. They understandably went through a rough patch a few months ago after a video surfaced of T.I. slapping a woman’s behind backstage but as they always do with the difficulties in life, they have seemed to already put it behind them. Perhaps we’ll see a commitment for a permanent reconciliation in the near future. It certainly seems like it’s heading that way!

We’ll keep an eye out to see where T.I. and Tiny go from here. We have a feeling they’ll remain close whether they decide to reignite their romance or not.