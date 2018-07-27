Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Look Like A ‘Normal, Happy’ Couple While Grocery Shopping In NYC
Celebs, they’re just like the rest of us! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin apparently do their own grocery shopping, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on their day in Brooklyn!
He’s worth an estimated $225 million and yet, Justin Bieber, 24, still does his own grocery shopping. It was a refreshing sight to see when, on July 26, Justin and his model fiancée Hailey Baldwin, 21, stepped out to pick up some supermarket essentials. They were the epitome of normal as they hit the streets of Brooklyn and stopped by City Acres Market in the Williamsburg portion of the borough. Once inside, their behavior didn’t change and they were just as affectionate. “Justin and Hailey didn’t leave each other’s side while purchasing several items,” an eyewitness shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “They looked comfortable and sweet together even as they did simple grocery shopping. She was smiling and seemed proud to be with Justin.”
We think Justin and Hailey are super cool for trying to maintain as much of normal lives as possible. We can only imagine how hard it is with all those paparazzi swarming around!