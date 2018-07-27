Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Look Like A ‘Normal, Happy’ Couple While Grocery Shopping In NYC

Celebs, they’re just like the rest of us! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin apparently do their own grocery shopping, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on their day in Brooklyn!

He’s worth an estimated $225 million and yet, Justin Bieber, 24, still does his own grocery shopping. It was a refreshing sight to see when, on July 26, Justin and his model fiancée Hailey Baldwin, 21, stepped out to pick up some supermarket essentials. They were the epitome of normal as they hit the streets of Brooklyn and stopped by City Acres Market in the Williamsburg portion of the borough. Once inside, their behavior didn’t change and they were just as affectionate. “Justin and Hailey didn’t leave each other’s side while purchasing several items,” an eyewitness shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “They looked comfortable and sweet together even as they did simple grocery shopping. She was smiling and seemed proud to be with Justin.”

If Justin and Hailey were ashamed to be hanging around normal, every day New Yorkers, it didn’t show. “They looked like a regular, normal, happy couple in love as they held hands the entire time,” the eyewitness added. “Justin was clearly protective of Hailey as he led the way during their shopping trip. Hailey looked gorgeous and showed off her toned abs in a cropped top and hot pink jogger pants.” Too cute!

DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo, for the song, “No Brainer,” which will be the lead track from Khaled’s forthcoming album, Father of Asahd. Much like the foursome’s hit “I’m The One,” in 2017, it’s a totally danceable feel-good hit! *Plays on repeat* The bride and groom-to-be have been spending quite a lot of time in Brooklyn, and Justin and Hailey were also spotted smooching outside of Brooklyn’s 12 Chairs Cafe that same day. They were not shy at all when locking lips for the world to see. Justin’s whirlwind romance with Hailey doesn’t mean he is putting his music career on the back burner though! Bieber dropped what very may well be the song of the summer on July 27, and the music video is a must-see! Justin joined forces with, and, for the song, “No Brainer,” which will be the lead track from Khaled’s forthcoming album, Father of Asahd. Much like the foursome’s hit “I’m The One,” in 2017, it’s a totally danceable feel-good hit! *Plays on repeat*

We think Justin and Hailey are super cool for trying to maintain as much of normal lives as possible. We can only imagine how hard it is with all those paparazzi swarming around!