Gigi Hadid Vs Dua Lipa — Who Wears This Wild, Colorful Versace Bodysuit Better?

It’s a Versace verses! We didn’t think ANYONE could pull off this crazy colorful jumpsuit like Gigi Hadid, but Dua Lipa is giving her a run for her money!

Gigi Hadid wore the skintight catsuit at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on June 4, 2018. The 23-year-old model paired the look with “wet,” slicked back hair and a bold red lip (Maybelline, of course). She wore red pumps to match her perfect pout and turned heads at the major fashion event. Kim Kardashian was honored that night, but played it safe, wearing white — Gigi rocked the boat wearing this colorful number!

Dua Lipa, 22, wore the Versace look while leaving the Late Night with Stephen Colbert in New York on July 26. The singer, who is the most streamed female in the world at the moment, performed “IDGAF” on the late night talk show, wearing a blue sequin mini dress. Her bob was sleek and shiny, and she rocked a matte lip. She wore colorful, strappy sandals with pops of bright yellow. We think both ladies look absolutely amazing in this Versace number. It take a lot of confidence to full off this dramatic fashion statement, and both women have it and then some!

Gigi’s quite the trendsetter and this isn’t the first outfit another star has worn after her. In fact, she modeled a nearly $9,000 Tom Ford dress on the runway — the Ruched Bodice Gown with Beaded Sleeves — in pink and later, Rita Ora wore the dress in a neon yellow. In fact, a pregnant Cardi B wore the pink Tom Ford dress while performing at the Latin Billboard Awards in April as well!