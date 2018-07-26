Brad Pitt Reportedly Majorly Crushing On Margot Robbie: He’s ‘Smitten’

Brad Pitt has his eyes set on Margot Robbie, according to a new report! The two have allegedly been flirting like crazy on set of their new film, although Margot is a married woman! — So, what’s really going on here?

Work hard, play hard! Brad Pitt, 54, and Margot Robbie, 28, have reportedly been flirting it up on the set of their forthcoming film, Once a Time in Hollywood. “It’s obvious that Brad’s completely smitten with Margot,” a source tells Life & Style magazine. Their upcoming film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, who’s even reportedly noticed the close camaraderie between Brad and Margot. Leo “has called him out for layering it on so thick [with Margot],” the insider adds. — While this is adorable and all, nothing about this alleged relationship has been confirmed.

And, let’s not forget that Margot is a married woman. She tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Tom Ackerley, a film director, back in December 2016. She and Ackerley had a low key, secretive wedding on a beach in Australia’s Byron Bay, according to reports, where she wore an Oscar de la Renta gown. After much speculation, Margot finally confirmed she had said, “I do,” with an Instagram post (on December 19, 2016) from her wedding day. The actress posted a photo of her diamond ring as she and Ackerley shared a sweet kiss outdoors.

Since Brad knows all of this, he’s reportedly been nothing but professional and respectful of Margot’s marriage. “Brad insists he knows she’s off limits,” the insider tells the mag, adding that Brad is “just awed by Margot’s talent.” And, we can’t blame him about that! The source also notes that Brad, who’s always been a fan of Margot’s work, helped the actress land her role in The Big Short.

Brad’s been a single man since late 2016, after he and actress Angelina Jolie, 43, called it quits in September of that year. The two went through a nasty and very public divorce and custody battle, until they decided to have the court docs sealed for the sake of their children’s privacy. After many months of their lawyers going back and forth, a recent report claimed Brad and Angie reached a temporary custody agreement in early June 2018 that would allegedly last the summer. A judge reportedly ruled that five of their six children — Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9, must have a good relationship and spend time with both parents. Maddox, 16, their oldest child, on the other hand, is allegedly able to go with either parent of his choosing because of his older age.

Now, the exes are on better terms these days and getting along as they live their new normal of co-parenting their children. While there’s been reports of Brad and Angie dating other people, nothing has been confirmed.