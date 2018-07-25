Kris Jenner Reacts To Engagement Rumors & Explains Her Massive Ring — Exclusive Interview

Are Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble really getting married? The ‘KUWTK’ matriarch dished the dirty deets on her diamond ring during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

Kris Jenner, 62, has broken her silence on the massive diamond ring she was spotted wearing in Beverly Hills on July 25. Immediately after photos surfaced, engagement rumors started swirling. So is she getting married to her 37-year-old boyfriend, Corey Gamble, whom she’s been dating for nearly four years? Well, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and said it’s actually the “same ring I’ve had for 10 years LOL — if anyone watches KUWTK they would know.” OK, so it’s not an engagement ring. But does she want to get married to Corey anytime soon? Well, you might not want to hold your breath. When we asked Kris that very question, she said, “I’m good.” SEE THE RING PIC HERE!

We have to admit — we’re a bit bummed to hear Kris and Corey aren’t engaged. After four years of dating, we’d love to see them take the next step in their relationship. Especially because they seem to be more in love than ever before! Mind you, it would be the third marriage for Kris Jenner, if she ever decided to get married again. She was previously married to Robert Kardashian from 1978 until 1991 and Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner from 1991 until 2015.

And hey, her previous failed marriages could also be the reason why she’s not interested in tying the knot again. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right? That could be Kris’ philosophy. Either way, we do have to say we’re huge fans of the diamond ring she was pictured wearing. Even though it’s not an engagement ring. To be honest, it looks as though it’s bigger than the diamond ring Kanye West gifted Kim Kardashian. Don’t you think? Oh how we’d love to be rich.